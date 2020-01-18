Quest For Gold – Episode 25: Thomas Jaeschke on making the 2020 U.S. men’s volleyball Olympic roster: “I can feel the energy in my body, how bad I want it.”

Thomas Jaeschke of the United States spikes the ball against Serbia during the match between Serbia and the United States at Arena da Baixada Stadium during day two of the FIVB World League 2017 - Group 1 Final, on July 05, 2017 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for FIVB)

On this week’s Quest for Gold…

A big win for Serena Williams puts her in good position for a run at Tokyo.

U.S. Soccer is sorting out some things as both men’s and women’s team eye the upcoming Olympics.

More subpoenas have been issued over alleged abuse in sports include Taekwando.

There will be a new way to watch the 2020 Olympics live.

And we talk with Wheaton, Ill. native and 2016 Team USA bronze medalist Thomas Jaeschke.  He’s overcoming injury, but hopes to be healthy enough to land on the 2020 Olympic roster.

