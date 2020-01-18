× Quest For Gold – Episode 25: Thomas Jaeschke on making the 2020 U.S. men’s volleyball Olympic roster: “I can feel the energy in my body, how bad I want it.”

On this week’s Quest for Gold…

A big win for Serena Williams puts her in good position for a run at Tokyo.

U.S. Soccer is sorting out some things as both men’s and women’s team eye the upcoming Olympics.

More subpoenas have been issued over alleged abuse in sports include Taekwando.

There will be a new way to watch the 2020 Olympics live.

And we talk with Wheaton, Ill. native and 2016 Team USA bronze medalist Thomas Jaeschke. He’s overcoming injury, but hopes to be healthy enough to land on the 2020 Olympic roster.