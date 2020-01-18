OTL #692: Can Lori Lightfoot transform Chicago?, High hopes for dispensaries, The Secret History of George “Wild Child” Butler

Posted 12:55 PM, January 18, 2020, by

Mike Stephen discusses the possible impact of Mayor Lightfoot on Chicago.

Mike Stephen discusses the Black Chicago perspective of Mayor Lightfoot with Tiffany Walden of The Triibe, listens to a journalist’s experience visiting a dispensary, and learns the Secret History of Chicago Blues harpist George “Wild Child” Butler This week the local music comes from Lou Schmidt.

Also: let us know where we should go for the upcoming OTL Winter Tavern Tour!

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.