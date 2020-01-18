× Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/18/20) – David Hochberg with Donna Sattler from REMAX at Home, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, and Rich Dykstra Jr and Jennifer Milazzo of Dykstra Home Services

This week, Donna Sattler answers your questions about the spring market. Kredit Guru Gary Novel talks about preventing a late payment on your credit card report after paying off a car loan or lease. Then Real Estate Attorney and trust planning expert Dave Schlueter talks about when the best time for investor buyers to form separate ownership entities for properties and Illinois land trust for business owners who are end users of commercial properties they acquire. Then the Dykstra siblings talk about the importance of indoor Air Quality and the new federal regulations on furnaces.