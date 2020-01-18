Highlights: Blackhawks 6 – Maple Leafs 2 – 1/18/20

Posted 9:04 PM, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 08:54PM, January 18, 2020

Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks breaks between Timothy Liljegren #37 and Rasmus Sandin #38 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs 6-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs – January 18, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.