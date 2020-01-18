Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks breaks between Timothy Liljegren #37 and Rasmus Sandin #38 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs 6-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Highlights: Blackhawks 6 – Maple Leafs 2 – 1/18/20
Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks breaks between Timothy Liljegren #37 and Rasmus Sandin #38 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs 6-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs – January 18, 2020