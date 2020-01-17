× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/17/20: Become A Part Owner of The Elite Amateur Fight League for Just $100, Facebook’s Latest Lawsuit, & The Future of Affordable Housing in Woodlawn

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Friday, January 17th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Did you hear about Facebook’s latest lawsuit? The tech company is facing a lawsuit in the U.S. federal court for taking part in alleged anti-competitive activities. Jason Hiner, Editorial Director at CNET, breaks down the latest news from the class-action lawsuit and why it matters.

Segment 2: (At 8:52) David Roeder, Business Reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, joins the program to discuss Chicago’s continuing developments in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Segment 3: (At 15:35) Jesse Nunez, Owner and Creator of The Elite Amateur Fight League, spoke about how he created the EAFL league and tells listeners can invest and be a part-owner of the league for just $100.

Segment 4: (At 22:02) Shamus Toomey, Co-Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Block Club Chicago, explained all the controversy surrounding the 606 Bloomingdale Trail and the latest proposed places for medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.