Wintrust Business Lunch 1/17/20: Become A Part Owner of The Elite Amateur Fight League for Just $100, Facebook’s Latest Lawsuit, & The Future of Affordable Housing in Woodlawn

Posted 3:55 PM, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 03:54PM, January 17, 2020

Wintrust Business Lunch Host Ji Suk Yi and Elite Amateur Fight League Owner and Creator Jesse Nunez. (WGN Radio)

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Friday, January 17th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Did you hear about Facebook’s latest lawsuit? The tech company is facing a lawsuit in the U.S. federal court for taking part in alleged anti-competitive activities. Jason Hiner, Editorial Director at CNET, breaks down the latest news from the class-action lawsuit and why it matters.

Segment 2: (At 8:52) David Roeder, Business Reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, joins the program to discuss Chicago’s continuing developments in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Segment 3: (At 15:35) Jesse Nunez, Owner and Creator of The Elite Amateur Fight League, spoke about how he created the EAFL league and tells listeners can invest and be a part-owner of the league for just $100.

Segment 4: (At 22:02) Shamus Toomey, Co-Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Block Club Chicago, explained all the controversy surrounding the 606 Bloomingdale Trail and the latest proposed places for medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.