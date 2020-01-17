× Who will be the next Illinois Senate President?

The Chicago Tribune’s award-winning investigative reporter Ray Long joins Justin to discuss all the big political news coming out of Springfield this week including ex-State Representative Luis Arroyo possibly pleading guilty in his federal corruption case, Speaker Madigan spending over $400, 000 in legal fees during the closing months of 2019, the explosive “rape in Champaign” email that rocked Springfield and who is going to be the next State Senate President.

