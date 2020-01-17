× Werewolves, Chupacabras, and Mothmen: The World of Cryptozoology with Linda Godfrey

When it comes to creatures of legend, Linda Godfrey has seen it all. The author of 18 books on the subject of cryptozoology, Linda has encountered stories from all over the country of encounters with beasts that can’t be explained.

She joins the Nick Digilio Show to share her work and give a look at a hidden world to be explored.

