Want to avoid unnecessary resort fees when you travel? Kevin Brasler of Consumers’ Checkbook is here to tell you how!

Kevin Brasler, executive editor of Consumers’ Checkbook joins The Roe Conn Show to provide helpful tips on finding the best value on flowers for Valentine’s Day. Also, Brasler tells you how to avoid high ‘resort fees’ at hotels.

