TOPIC: Senator Sherrod Brown talks impeachment and his New Book "Desk 88;" "Too Hot to Handel returns to the Auditorium Theatre for 15th Year

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) to discuss his new book “Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators who Changed America.” But before talking about the book, the Senator opines on whether he believes the upcoming impeachment trial of the President will be fair, whether democrats can defeat President Trump in November and why the democrats desire for a diverse field has dwindled. Then, the history and stories behind his Senate desk and others offers a fascinating view inside the world of the Senate. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton having to be chased down to sign their desks and which desks are never assigned to anyone and why. A really interesting discussion of a great book.

Then (beginning at 25:41 into the show) you will hear about the 15th Anniversary performance of “Too Hot to Handel: A Jazz Gospel Messiah” at the Auditorium Theatre on Saturday January 18th at 7:30pm and Sunday, January 19th at 3pm….an experience you will NOT soon forget. Many return year after year for this unforgettable MLK Weekend event that plays and presents classical music like you’ve never heard it before. Lead performers Alfreda Burke and Rodrick Dixon talk about the incredible experience you won’t want to miss. Tickets available at www.auditoriumtheatre.org.

Sit back and tune in!