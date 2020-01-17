The Top Five@5 (01/17/2020): The LSU Tigers go to the White House, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2020 inductees, Sam Elliott becomes a rapper, and more…

Actor Sam Elliott appearing in a Doritos spot for Super Bowl LIV

The Top Five@5 for Friday, January 17th, 2020:

President Trump welcomed 2019 National College Football Champions, the Louisiana State University Tigers to the White House. Former White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell claims the south side team has used cameras to steal signs in the 1980s. Veteran actor Sam Elliott has been recruited to recite the lyrics to Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road for an upcoming commercial for Super Bowl LIV, and more!

