The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.17.2020: Sign stealing, flu season, red light cameras, Boeing 737 Max

John Williams talks with Dave Eanet about sign stealing in baseball, following speculation that Jose Altruve of the Houston Astros wore a buzzer to relay stolen signs in the 2017 World Series. And Former White Sox player Ron Kittle tells John and Dave how little he know about the phenomenon while it happened. Then, Northwestern Medicine Dr. George Chiampas joins John to talk about the severity of this year’s flu season, which has taken the lives of 32 youth already. Lou Manfredini then fills John in on his recognition this weekend at Night at the Fights, a fundraiser by the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. Illinois Policy Institute Vice President of Marketing Austin Berg tells John and listeners about the efficacy of red light cameras, after another Illinois politician came under fire for involvement with SafeSpeed, LLC. Representative Jonathan Carroll of the 57th district weighs in on that, too, as he is co-sponsoring the bill to eliminate the cameras. Finally, “Eye On Travel” Host Peter Greenberg tells John how likely it is people will soon start to feel safe flying on Boeing’s 737 Max airplane.