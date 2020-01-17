The John Williams NewsClick: Should the state eliminate red light cameras?

Posted 1:29 PM, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 01:27PM, January 17, 2020

This photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, shows a red light camera in Chicago. The fight over red-light cameras has landed in the Illinois Legislature, where lawmakers who say the recording devices are dishonest and fail to make driving safer are pushing to ban them in communities across the state. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.