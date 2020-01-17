Representative Jonathan Carroll: Red light cameras in Illinois are a “pure cash grab by these towns”

Posted 12:43 PM, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 12:42PM, January 17, 2020

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Saturday, June 1, 2019 that bans red-light traffic cameras in Texas. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Representative Jonathan Carroll is co-sponsoring a bill to eliminate red light cameras in Illinois as they prove counterproductive.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.