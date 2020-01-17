FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Saturday, June 1, 2019 that bans red-light traffic cameras in Texas. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Representative Jonathan Carroll: Red light cameras in Illinois are a “pure cash grab by these towns”
Representative Jonathan Carroll is co-sponsoring a bill to eliminate red light cameras in Illinois as they prove counterproductive.