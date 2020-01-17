FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, a nurse hooks up an IV to a flu patient at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga. A nasty flu season and fresh insurance deductibles may combine this winter to smack patients around the country with expensive medical bills. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Northwestern Medicine Dr. George Chiampis: Acknowledge the fever!
Northwestern Medicine Dr. George Chiampis explains the severity of this flu season, which has seen 32 deaths so far this year. And Dr. Chiampis shares a surprising detail on recovery and spreading.