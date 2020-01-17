Chicago White Sox' Ron Kittle is restrained by home plate umpire Nick Bremigan, Baltimore Orioles' Catcher Rick Dempsey and Sox manager Tony LaRussa in the fourth inning after Kittle was hit by a pitch thrown by Mike Flanagan, Oct. 7, 1983 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Former White Sox Player Ron Kittle on electronic sign-stealing
Chicago White Sox' Ron Kittle is restrained by home plate umpire Nick Bremigan, Baltimore Orioles' Catcher Rick Dempsey and Sox manager Tony LaRussa in the fourth inning after Kittle was hit by a pitch thrown by Mike Flanagan, Oct. 7, 1983 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Former White Sox Player Ron Kittle joins John Williams to weigh in on the controversy of sign-stealing by the Houston Astros. Specifically, he remarks on the findings of electronic cheating by the Astros in 2017.