Bob Sirott Full Show 01.17.20 | Bill Rancic on the Apprentice & RPM Expansion!

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV reporter Hannah Welker covering the search of a new CPD Superintendent. The Chicago Police Board has received applications from 25 people who want to become the city’s next police superintendent, officials said Monday. The Top 6 at 6 bring you up to speed with the latest news, followed by Lou’s First Call and Lieutenant Dave Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats“. Jen Sabella of the Block Club Chicago, provides some “Extremely Local News”; Bob’s wife, Marianne, checks in with some advice about vitamins and what to do with the lack of sunlight during the winter. Pro Football Hall of Famer, Dan Hampton, previews the AFC & NFC Championship Games. Bob gets a weekend weather preview from WGN’s Mike Janssen. The show wraps with Bill Rancic, who came in studio to talk about the new restaurant he and his wife, Giuliana, are opening: RPM Seafood.

 

