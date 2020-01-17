× Anna Davlantes Show 1/17/20: Women’s March Chicago, Adding ‘Sexting’ to Sex Ed Classes in Illinois, & How To Spot a Narcissist

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Friday, January 17th:

Happy Friday from the Anna Davlantes Show! Dr. Dilara Sayeed of Women’s March Chicago joins Anna on the show to break down what to expect at the Women’s March this weekend. Laughter Wellness couple Frank and Sherry Avila describes the pleasures and benefits of laughing for your health and details their upcoming event at Encore Fest. Did you hear about this? Lawmakers in Illinois are proposing a bill that calls for schools to add sexting to their sex education classes. Robin Dreeke, former head of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Behavioral Analysis Program and Board Member and Advisor of the Innocent Lives Foundation, discussed how predators use sexting to lure and groom victims and what parents need to know to keep their kids safe from these growing digital threats. Dating/relationship expert and founder of Smart Dating Academy Bela Gandhi chats with Anna about how to identify a narcissist and the new language of love from “ghosting” to “Kayned.” To wrap up the show, Author Molly Page describes some of her top things to do in the city during the winter.

