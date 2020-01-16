× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/16/20: Windows 7 Alternatives, How Small Businesses Should Consider Expanding Internationally in 2020, & Firmspace Making Its Way To The Loop

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Thursday, January 16th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Happy Tech Thursday! Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 7. Jason Hiner, Editorial Director at CNET, talks about the best business alternatives to the Windows operating system and he breaks down the benefits of using each alternative.

Segment 2: (At 13:36) International business expert Jeff Jorge, who leads Baker Tilly’s International Services practice, speaks about why small businesses should expand their business overseas and why you don’t necessarily have to have a breakthrough product to be successful overseas.

Segment 3: (At 20:09) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth talks about Firmspace moving into the Chicago-based Moceri & Roszak offices on the corner of Wells and Adams and she updates us on homebuilding around the 606 Bloomingdale Trail.

