× When the Hawks Score, the Homeless Win

Ryan Dowd, Executive Director of Hesed House and Doug Gerald, Owner of Gerald Auto Group stop by to talk with John Williams about how they are helping the homeless. The Gerald Auto Group is donating $100 to the Hesed House for every goal the Blackhawks score this season. That money will go to helping house, feed, clothe and educate the homeless. Dowd and Gerald speak to the importance of Hesed House and how they can help to get people back on their feet.

For more information or to donate to Hesed House visit HesedHouse.org.