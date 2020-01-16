× What’s the best way to teach kids about classical music? It’s Bugs Bunny folks!

Conductor George Daugherty joins Justin to discuss this weekend’s performance at Symphony Center of Warner Bros. presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony. George talks about bringing this production to Chicago, how the iconic Looney Tunes taught children about classical music, what drew him to this project, the challenge of performing these original scores live, what makes this music so special and why it is important to keep the arts in school.

