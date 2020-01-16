Actor, comedian, and producer Jeff Garlin is a well-known native Chicagoan. You can see him on “The Goldbergs,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and his new stand-up special on Netflix called “Our Man in Chicago.” You can also see him below in the PPG Paints Green Room!
Video: Jeff Garlin in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Chris Agos in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Harlem Globetrotters’ Big Easy Lofton in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Eddie Olczyk in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Kelsie Huff in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
‘I’m really happy that I’m making a lot of people happy’ – Jeff Garlin stops by to talk about ‘Our Man in Chicago’ and more
-
-
Video: Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: The Second City’s Kelly Leonard in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Kelly Rizzo in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Ji Suk Yi in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Bob Saget In the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Video: Film & TV Director Tom Harper in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Marlon Wayans in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Lauren Lapka Gets a Halloween Makeover thanks to The 13th Floor Haunted House