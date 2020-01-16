× uh-PARENT-ly | Parenting a child with ADHD: How to develop daily skills to improve communication and reduce frustration

Parenting any child involves highs and lows. When that child has been diagnosed with ADHD, the highs can be higher and the lows even lower.

Dr. Sharon Saline is a clinical psychologist and the author of What Your ADHD Child Wishes You Knew: Working Together to Empower Kids for Success in School and Life. She joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about ADHD, executive functioning skills, and learning differences in children, teens, college-age adults and families.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3712977/3712977_2020-01-15-190717.64kmono.mp3

