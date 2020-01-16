TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Outsider, Party of Five

Posted 4:42 AM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 04:38AM, January 16, 2020

Jane Levy, from the cast of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," attends the NBC 2019/2020 Upfront at The Four Seasons New York on Monday, May 13, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their  bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, there’s a ton of TV to review, including Nick’s pick Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Dan’s also got reviews of The Outsider (HBO), Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC) and the re-imagined Party of Five (Freeform).

