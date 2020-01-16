× TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Outsider, Party of Five

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, there’s a ton of TV to review, including Nick’s pick Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Dan’s also got reviews of The Outsider (HBO), Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC) and the re-imagined Party of Five (Freeform).

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)