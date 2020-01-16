× Thought Leader Doug Myers: 2019 Was A Record Year In Wealth Management

Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) stopped by the studio to talk about why last year was record-setting in the wealth management industry. He and Steve Grzanich discuss whether things will continue to trend upward in 2020 in this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Doug and Steve also chat about technology in the industry, and how the upcoming election will impact the economy.