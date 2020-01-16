FILE- This May 24, 2018, file photo shows a large soft drink with a plastic straw in Surfside, Fla. The European Union is proposing bans on plastic products like cotton buds, straws, stirs and balloon sticks when alternatives are easily available in an attempt to cut marine litter. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
The Proposed Ordinance That Would Outlaw Single-Use Plastic in Chicago
Executive Director at the Illinois Environmental Council, Jennifer Walling, joins John Williams to talk about this week’s NewsClick and the possible ban on single-use plastic and foam in Chicago. If banned, restaurants worry about the cost of single-use alternatives. If passed, the ordinance would give restaurants until January 1st, 2021 to find their alternatives.