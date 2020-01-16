× The Mincing Rascals 01.16.20: Mike Madigan, Chicago Ordinance on Plastic, Trump Impeachment

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute, and Heather Cherone of The Daily Line and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing the Madigan rape cover-up and the latest out of Springfield. Then, the Rascals talk about the proposed ordinance that would outlaw single-use plastic, foam and Styrofoam in Chicago. The impeachment on Donald Trump moves forward today. The Rascals talk about who will come out ahead and what Trump will do moving forward in the election year.