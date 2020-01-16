The John Williams NewsClick: Should Chicago Ban Foam Food Containers and Plastic Utensils?
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.12.19: NewsClick, pot conviction expungements, next steps of the impeachment hearings, your media bills
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.03.19: The firing of CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, car charging stations, Debt Relief Attorney Rae Kaplan
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.11.2019: Honor Flight Chicago, part two on the Freund family, and Salvation Army impact
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Where are you on the impeachment proceedings?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Dancing in the bullpen
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Are the Astros firings enough punishment?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should student loan debt be canceled?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: On the president’s war powers
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should the Bears get Brady?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: On U.S. and Iran relations
-
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Should CPS kids attend strike makeup days?
-
The John Williams NewsClick: The Cubs and White Sox in 2020
-
The John Williams NewsClick: How do you celebrate NYE?