Reaching Enlightenment and Near-Death Experiences with Valerie Gangas

Nick Digilio welcomes author, life coach and expert in transcendental meditation Valerie Gangas to guide us through this fascinating practice.

She shares how meditation brought her out of one of the darkest periods of her life and showed her a path to a bright near future. Plus, she talks about the phenomena of near death experiences and how they affect those to experience them.

