Specialist Peter Mazza works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Stocks are rising in afternoon trading Wednesday following the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the U.S. and China. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Is the Nation’s Debt Crisis Really a Crisis?
Ben Harris is the Executive Director of the Public and Private Interface at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Managment and Joe Biden’s Economist. Today, he joins John Williams to talk about the nation’s debt crisis and whether it really is a crisis or not. Harris talks about how the nation’s economy has performed over the last 20 years and how predictors were wrong about it’s trend.