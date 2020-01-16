× HushLoudly: A professional certified coach talks about building teams with diversity of personality style.

HushLoudly’s Jeri Bingham speaks with Angela Lifsey, a professional certified coach who manages a team of recruiters and is an internal coach for emerging leaders in administration at a large university. Lifsey, who also develops coaching, mentoring and talent acquisition programs for clients, shares her tips and expertise on matters related to building teams with diversity of personality style. For more information go to http://www.angelalifsey.com/

