New England Patriots players and family members hold the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
How the Cubs and Sox Will Perform in 2020 and Super Bowl Predictions
New England Patriots players and family members hold the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Sam Panayotovich joins John Williams to talk about where you should be placing your bets for Chicago sports and more. Hear Panayotovich say how he thinks teams like the Cubs and White Sox will perform in 2020. Plus, Sam gives you his early Super Bowl predictions and the pros and cons of his predicted winner.