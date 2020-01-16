× Hoge and Jahns: A New QB Coach, A New Training Camp Home, and Two More Hall of Fame Inductees

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns talk about the addition of John DeFilippo to the coaching staff. DeFilippo, who interviewed for the Bears head coaching vacancy before Matt Nagy was hired, will be the new quarterbacks coach. The guys discuss what kind of impact he could have and what it means for Dave Ragone, who was promoted to passing game coordinator. The team announced that they will hold training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. Hoge and Jahns share some of their fondest memories of Bourbannais. Later on, before picking winners for the AFC and NFC Championship games, the guys share their thoughts on Jimbo Covert and Ed Sprinkle getting selected for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

