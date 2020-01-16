× Does the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have an anti-Chicago bias?

“How to Speak Midwestern” author, writer and friend of the Justin Kaufmann Show Edward McClelland joins Justin to discuss his piece in Chicago Magazine about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame possibly being anti-Chicago. Is the history of Chicago music not as influential as we think? I mean NO CHAKA KHAN?

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.