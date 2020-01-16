× Chicago kids are headed to Iowa to campaign for presidential candidates

Student CJ Gordon joins Justin to discuss Mikva Challenge, which develops youth to be empowered, informed, and active citizens who will promote a just and equitable society. CJ talks about how he got involved with Mikva Challenge, his upcoming trip where he will spend three days campaigning for Presidential candidates in the lead up to the Iowa Caucuses, why he’s excited to be heading to Iowa, what he will be doing while he’s in Iowa, taking part in the Youth Issues Summit where he will discuss the top issues young people are facing today and why he feels honored to have this opportunity.

