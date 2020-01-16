× Chaklbeat Chicago’s Cassie Walker Burke explains why Chicago teachers still haven’t received their promised raises

Chalkbeat‘s Cassie Walker Burke joins Justin to break down some of the education stories happening now and what to expect in 2020. Cassie talks about the $33 million deal between Chicago schools and the city’s police department, Chicago’s problem with under-enrollment and the plan to solve it and why some CPS teachers haven’t seen their raises yet.

