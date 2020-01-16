× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.16.20 | Protecting Your Passwords, Extremely Local News & Alderman Brendan Reilly.

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter, Nancy Loo covering the arrest of a police commander in suburban Dixmoor after he allegedly assaulted a 66-year-old woman. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest news of the day followed by Jen Sabella. Strategy Director and Co=Founder of Block Club Chicago joins in studio for some extremely local news. Scott Kleinberg, Social Media Expert and Engagement Manager at InvestmentNews talks about ways to protect your passwords, and later David Hochberg talks credit cards. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment including some audio from his interview with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The show wraps up with Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd Ward) to recap Wednesdays City Council Meeting.

