× Anna Davlantes Show 1/16/20: Alaina Hampton, Snowplow Parenting, & Pet News You Need To Know from Steve Dale

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Thursday, January 16th:

Today on the Anna Davlantes Show, Paige Glendinning of STOP 5G Hinsdale & Neighbors joins the show to give us an update on the town hall meeting that took place Wednesday night about the 5G rollout in our the western suburbs. Last year, Alaina Hampton, former campaign staffer to Mike Madigan, became a whistleblower and sued Madigan and the Illinois Democratic Party that Madigan controls. She claimed he ignored her complaints of unwanted advances and aggressive text messages from ex-Madigan aide Kevin Quinn, brother to Chicago alderman Marty Quinn. She joined the show today along with communications strategy consultant Joanna Klonsky to talk about her story, how she overcame the trauma of the case, and her future plans to help other victims of workplace abuse. Dr. John Duffy and Chicago Tribune’s Heidi Stevens elaborate on “snowplow parenting” and how to talk to your children about unconformable topics. Plus, noted pet expert Steve Dale talks about the latest in news in the pet world.