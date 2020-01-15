Wintrust Business Lunch 1/15/20: Terry Savage Answers Your Money Questions, Trustpilot’s Be Heard campaign, & The Future of Sports Betting Business In Illinois

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Wednesday, January 15th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Personal Finance Expert & Publisher at TerrySavage.com, shared some perspective on the market news of the day, cleared the air on what “chicken money” is, and took a few personal finance questions from listeners.

Segment 2: (At 14:36) Trustpilot’s Chief Marketing Officer Gabriele Famous joins the program to discuss how the company became known as the world’s most powerful review platform – which is free and open to all. Michelle also speaks about the company’s “Be Heard” campaign, which includes an out-of-home media takeover in Chicago, along with comprehensive digital flights in both cities. For more information, please visit https://reviewbetter.trustpilot.com/.

Segment 3: (At 22:17) Sports betting in Indiana became legal on Sept. 1, 2019, and the state has generated some big business since then. Dana Hunsinger Benbow, Sports Reporter for the Indy Star, describes the sports betting landscape in the Hoosier state and what ahead for the sports betting business in Illinois.