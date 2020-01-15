× The Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match Elite 8: ‘The Blues Brothers’ vs. ‘Wayne’s World’

What is the best Chicago Movie of all-time? Is it Adventures in Babysitting? The Fugitive? The Untouchables? We are down to the Elite 8 and it’s time for you to decide!

Welcome to the No Holds Barred Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match. Tonight, two movies duke it out and only one can move to the next round. Tonight, it’s an SNL showdown as poet, radio host and activist Mario Smith argues for “The Blues Brothers” to advance to the Final 4, while attorney, movie producer and WGN Radio host Rich Lenkov says that “Wayne’s World” is the movie that makes a bigger impact. What say you?

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.