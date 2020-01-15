The Top Five@5 (01/15/2020): Mayor Lightfoot rips aldermen over LGBTQ study debate, the Illinois Lottery is losing money…how? Nik Wallenda vs. the volcano, Ken Jennings is Jeopardy’s G.O.A.T., and more…

This image released by ABS shows contestant Ken Jennings with a trophy on "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time." Jennings, the veteran who beat young hotshot James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, won the $1 million prize in the tournament that stretched out over four entertaining nights on ABC's prime-time schedule. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 15th, 2020:

Mayor Lightfoot scodled a few African American aldermen for “demonizing” the gay community over a proposed vote to launch a study that could lay groundwork for contracts that would be set aside for gay & transgender-owned businesses. Daredevil, Nik Wallenda has announced that he will be walking across a live volcano. Ken Jennings has been crown Jeopardy’s G.O.A.T., and more!

