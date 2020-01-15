× The Top Five@5 (01/15/2020): Mayor Lightfoot rips aldermen over LGBTQ study debate, the Illinois Lottery is losing money…how? Nik Wallenda vs. the volcano, Ken Jennings is Jeopardy’s G.O.A.T., and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 15th, 2020:

Mayor Lightfoot scodled a few African American aldermen for “demonizing” the gay community over a proposed vote to launch a study that could lay groundwork for contracts that would be set aside for gay & transgender-owned businesses. Daredevil, Nik Wallenda has announced that he will be walking across a live volcano. Ken Jennings has been crown Jeopardy’s G.O.A.T., and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3713068/3713068_2020-01-16-012208.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!