× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.15.2020: One Book, One Chicago, Phil Vettel, Senator Warren’s promise, vape flavor ban

John Williams celebrates and asks for your suggestions on the new WGN America “News Nation” program coming this Summer. Then, Author Dan Egan of The Death and Life of the Great Lakes joins the show to talk about climate change and its effects on water wildlife. He will appear at the Chicago Public Library tonight in One Book, One Chicago. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells John about Avanzare and responds to your questions and comments on local eateries. And to respond to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s promise to relieve student loan debt, Bankruptcy Attorney Rae Kaplan joins the show and answers more of your questions. Finally, Boss Vapes, LLC Owner Jaime Havenar explains why flavors are the wrong ingredient to ban from vape products.