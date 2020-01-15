× The CryptoCast: How tokenization in real estate is removing barriers for the average investor

The CryptoCast w/Chicago Crypto Capital, Ep. 3 – Real Estate Tokenization:

This week, Jeff Carlin and the Founder of Chicago Crypto Capital Brian Amoah sit down with Executive Vice President/Business Development Director Christine Ashmore to look at how blockchain technology and tokenization are revolutionizing the real estate market.

