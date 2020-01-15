The CryptoCast: How tokenization in real estate is removing barriers for the average investor

Posted 12:12 PM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 12:08PM, January 15, 2020

Construction continues on the corner in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The CryptoCast w/Chicago Crypto Capital, Ep. 3 – Real Estate Tokenization:
This week, Jeff Carlin and the Founder of Chicago Crypto Capital Brian Amoah sit down with Executive Vice President/Business Development Director Christine Ashmore to look at how blockchain technology and tokenization are revolutionizing the real estate market.


The CryptoCast podcast is produced by Chicago Crypto Capital, a leading blockchain advisory firm based in the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are shaping the way capital, data, and information flow in the modern world. Join Chicago Crypto Capital in thoughtful conversations that will help you navigate  blockchain’s impact on the world as we know it.  Download and subscribe!

