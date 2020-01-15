The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/15/20): When silence is the story in Springfield politics and why 2020 might be year Uncle RICO visits Mike Madigan

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/15/20): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner to talk about the infamous email from longtime Springfield power broker Mike McClain that is reverberating through Springfield, the ever-expanding federal probe into Illinois politics, and why Mike Madigan’s name always seems to enter the conversation. Plus, the co-founder of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan looks at where the Democrats are as the 2020 presidential race nears its the first round of voting in Iowa.

