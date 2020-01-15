× Nick Digilio 1.14.20 | Stories from the Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook, The Life and Music of Warren Zevon

Hour 1:

+ Martha Bayne shares stories from the Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook

Hour 2:

+Martha Bayne (cont.)

+ The Life and Music of Warren Zevon with Androgynous Mustache

Hour 3:

+ Weird fashion of the past

Hour 4:

+ The Best Cop Dramas of All-Time

+ Know Your Onion

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)