Nick Digilio 1.14.20 | Stories from the Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook, The Life and Music of Warren Zevon
Hour 1:
+ Martha Bayne shares stories from the Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook
Hour 2:
+Martha Bayne (cont.)
+ The Life and Music of Warren Zevon with Androgynous Mustache
Hour 3:
+ Weird fashion of the past
Hour 4:
+ The Best Cop Dramas of All-Time
+ Know Your Onion
