Nick Digilio 1.14.20 | Stories from the Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook, The Life and Music of Warren Zevon

Posted 4:46 AM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 04:12AM, January 15, 2020
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Hour 1:

+ Martha Bayne shares stories from the Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook

Hour 2:

+Martha Bayne (cont.)

+ The Life and Music of Warren Zevon with Androgynous Mustache

Hour 3:

+ Weird fashion of the past

Hour 4:

+ The Best Cop Dramas of All-Time

+ Know Your Onion

