× Chicago’s Neighborhoods Speak for Themselves in the “Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook”

Editor Martha Bayne of Belt Publishing joins The Nick Digilio Show to discuss the written collection, “The Chicago Neighborhood Guidebook”.

Comprised of stories from real Chicago voices, the book captures the unique identity of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods and the changing face of the city at large.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)