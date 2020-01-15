Bob Sirott Full Show 01.15.20 | What’s Your Love Language?

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Nancy Loo, covering impeachment news. The Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the stories you need to know today followed by attorney Karen Conti. Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago covers the latest neighborhood news, and Alicia Quarles, Senior News Corespondent for DailyMailTV has the latest entertainment updates. Plus, Relationship Expert Bela Gandhi joins in studio to explain the 5 love languages you need to know about.

