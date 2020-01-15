Bankruptcy and Student Loan Attorney Rae Kaplan responds to Senator Warren’s promise

Posted 1:33 PM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 01:32PM, January 15, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Bankruptcy and Student Loan Attorney Rae Kaplan joins John Williams to respond to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s promise to cancel student loans. Listeners then call in with their questions and opinions of the plan.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.