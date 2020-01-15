Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Bankruptcy and Student Loan Attorney Rae Kaplan responds to Senator Warren’s promise
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Bankruptcy and Student Loan Attorney Rae Kaplan joins John Williams to respond to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s promise to cancel student loans. Listeners then call in with their questions and opinions of the plan.