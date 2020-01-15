× Anna Davlantes Show 1/15/20: Stop 5G Hinsdale, Wellness Wednesday with Dr. George Chiampas & More…

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Wednesday, January 15th:

Today on the Anna Davlantes Show, Paige Glendinning, Christine Trainer, and Fariha DiPasquale, and Christina Bonner, are all Hinsdale moms and they are all on one mission –to stop 5G small cell towers from coming into Hinsdale, Western Springs, Oak Brook, and their surrounding communities. They join Anna in-studio to talk about their plans regarding the health risks of the impending 5G pilot rollout. A town hall on the subject will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at The Community House, at 415 W. 8th St. in Hinsdale. For more information, click here. Former Police Sergeant Peter Koconis shares his thoughts on who could be Chicago’s next police superintendent, the Eddie Johnson investigation, and the state’s marijuana legalization rollout this month. Dr. George Chiampas, Assistant Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, Medical Director of the Chicago Marathon, Chief Medical Officer of the United States Soccer Federation, and team physician for the Chicago Blackhawks discusses the pros and cons of intermittent fasting for weight loss and the impact eating edibles and smoking marijuana have on the brain and the body. Washington Post’s technology columnist Geoffrey Fowler opens up about his latest investigative report on just how much information his test car, a 2017 Chevrolet Volt, is collecting and transmitting.