× Ald. Brendan Reilly on proposed Styrofoam & plastics ban: “I have an issue when the city gets in the business of banning things, my inclination is to defend the Chicago business owner against competitors across the border .”

Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly(42nd) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss a proposal by some aldermen to ban Styrofoam containers, and require restaurants to serve eat-in customers on reusable plates and dishes to cut down on plastic pollution.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3713064/3713064_2020-01-16-014004.64kmono.mp3

