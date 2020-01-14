× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/14/20: IRS’s Free File, How To Get Out of Credit Card Debt, Trending Business Stories In The City, & More…

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Tuesday, January 14th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ji gives us an in-depth look into tech investor Garvin Jabusch’s list of the top 5 stock picks for the next 5 years.

Segment 2: (At 5:56) Tax season is right, and the IRS wants you to know your options. Although the official day you can file and have your taxes processed is January 27, the IRS’s Free File is available now. Nexstar Media Group Washington Correspondent Trevor Shirley reports on expert advice to file taxes earlier to help protect you against tax scams.

Segment 3: (At 15:07) Many people are feeling mighty optimistic about getting out of debt these days. According to CreditCards.com’s seventh annual debt-free poll, only 7% of debtors expect to die in debt. Ted Rossman of CreditCards.com joins the program to discuss the results of this study.

Segment 4: (At 22:07 ) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth covers the top trending Chicago business stories of the day including Diageo taking a minority stake in local no-alcohol spirits maker Ritual Zero Proof. They also talk about the future of O’Hare’s rehab expansion.